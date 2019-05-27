Profar, Phegley homer to lead A's to 10th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill and the Athletics rolled to their 10th straight win, 8-5 over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Profar tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth against Cahill (2-5), and Phegley gave the A's the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the fifth. Stephen Piscotty added a two-run single that inning to help Oakland to its first 10-game winning streak since 2006, with a caveat.

The A's had a suspended game in the middle of this streak on May 19 at Detroit. Oakland is leading that game 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh and if the A's hold on and win when it's resumed Sept. 6, the streak will be at 11 games. If the Tigers rally to win, this current streak will officially only be considered a seven-gamer.

Matt Chapman tacked on a solo shot in the seventh to give him home runs in three straight games. Robbie Grossman had two doubles and an RBI in support of Chris Bassitt (3-1), who allowed five runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

The A's then got four scoreless innings from five relievers. Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Albert Pujols hit his 642nd career homer, and Kole Calhoun and David Fletcher each had RBI doubles for the Angels, who have lost six of eight games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: C Jonathan Lucroy was scratched with a stomach virus. ... OF Justin Upton, who has been out all season with turf toe in his left foot, traveled with the team so he could work with the hitting coaches during the road trip. Upton hasn't worked in the outfield yet.

Athletics: C Chris Herrmann (knee) did running drills and is getting closer to being able to start a rehab assignment.

ROUGH START

Cahill allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has just one win in his last eight starts with an 8.66 ERA in that span.

BY THE NUMBERS

Phegley has homered in consecutive games, giving him seven in 42 games this year after having just six in 121 games the previous three seasons combined. ... Piscotty has reached safely in 23 straight games, matching his career best set last year.

UP NEXT

Frankie Montas (6-2, 2.40 ERA) starts the middle game of the series for the A's. The Angels haven't announced a starter for Tuesday's game.

