Pro Picks: All-in Rams or who'd-have-believed-it Bengals? BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 2:01 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow thorws during practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) takes a video with fans in the background after the team's win over the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals rebounded from three consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC North to reach the Super Bowl. They play the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
6 of6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The previous time the Rams were in the Super Bowl, they benefited from one of the more egregious officiating errors in NFL history. Then they were flatter than the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf in a loss to Tom Brady and New England.
The previous time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl — who remembers?