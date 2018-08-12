Martinez hits 2 HRs as Red Sox beat Orioles 6-4 for sweep

































BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the eighth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, David Price struck out 10 over six sparkling innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a pair of solo homers and the Red Sox cruised to a 5-0 victory.

The Red Sox have won nine of 10 to improve their big league-best record to 84-35. The split doubleheader was caused by a rainout on July 25; before the bad weather came that night, Boston led 5-0 in the second inning.

Martinez hit a solo shot in the fourth inning before delivering his 37th home run in the eighth off Mike Wright (3-1) to make it 5-3. It was his third multihomer game of the season, all against Baltimore.

Martinez leads the majors in homers, RBIs (104) and hits (143).

Boston manager Alex Cora used a collection of relievers to handle the pitching in the second game, beginning with Hector Velazquez, including Joe Kelly (4-0) and concluding with Craig Kimbrel, who worked the ninth for his 34th save.

Joey Rickard and Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles, who will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday. Baltimore is 2-13 against the Red Sox this season.

In the first game, Price (12-6) scattered five hits and walked none to win his sixth straight start against Baltimore. The lefty had at least one strikeout in every inning and did not allow a runner past second base.

Three relievers followed Price with three hitless innings. With a dozen shutouts, the Red Sox are tied with the Cubs, Indians and Pirates for the major league lead.

After the Red Sox won 19-12 on Friday night, both teams were quiet offensively until Boston broke through with a flourish against rookie Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) in the fifth inning.

Xander Bogaerts led off with a single and Eduardo Nunez hit a 3-0 pitch inside the left-field foul pole for a home run. One out later, Bradley lined an opposite-field drive to right.

That was all the offense the Red Sox required with Price in peak form.

Adam Jones had two hits for the Orioles (35-83), who were officially eliminated from contention in the AL East on Friday night and on Saturday clinched a second straight losing season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: C Blake Swihart (hamstring strain) will begin his rehabilitative assignment on Sunday with Short-A Lowell, Cora said.

Orioles: OF Craig Gentry (ribs) went 1 for 3 and scored a run Saturday night in a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick.

ORIOLE FAME

Former second baseman Brian Roberts and longtime play-by-play announcer Fred Manfra were inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the second game.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Chris Sale (11-4, 2.04 ERA) starts Sunday after a two-week stint on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Cora said the Boston ace could throw 100 pitches if he's not too rusty.

Orioles: Alex Cobb (3-14, 5.55 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season. Baltimore is 4-17 in his starts, and he's won only once since June 5.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports