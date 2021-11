NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Younger scored the game-winner with a putback off a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer as Presbyterian defeated New Orleans 68-66 on Thursday.

Rayshon Harrison had 18 points to lead Presbyterian (4-2), but his 3-point try to break a 66-66 tie clanked nearly straight back through the lane where Younger caught it in midair and sent it back for the win.