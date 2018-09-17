Predators blank Panthers behind Saros and McCollum

Juuse Saros and Tom McCollum combined for a shutout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-0 win over the Florida Panthers in a split-squad exhibition game for both teams Monday in Sunrise, Florida.

Saros, who started the game, made 20 saves in the first two periods. McCollum stopped all three shots in the third.

Calle Jarnkrok's first-period goal was the winner. P.K. Subban added a second-period goal, and Rocco Grimaldi, Filip Pyrochta and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the third period.

Michael Hutchinson played the entire game in goal for Florida, allowing the five Nashville goals on 31 shots.

