Predators-Panthers Sums
|Nashville
|1 1 3—5
|Florida
|0 0 0—0
First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Turris, Arvidsson), 3:02 (pp). Penalties_Hawryluk, FLA, (holding), 2:43.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Subban 1 (Bitetto, Trenin), 12:47. Penalties_Bitetto, NSH, (high sticking), 0:53; Subban, NSH, (elbowing), 3:38; Farnham, FLA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:38; Byron, FLA, (tripping), 6:34; Olivier, NSH, (tripping), 9:28; Hawryluk, FLA, (tripping), 15:19; Mamin, FLA, (holding), 17:21.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Grimaldi 1 (Pyrochta, Weber), 3:26. 4, Nashville, Pyrochta 1 (Sissons, Salomaki), 15:30 (sh). 5, Nashville, Gaudreau 1, 16:46. Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (hooking), 9:42; Pyrochta, NSH, (slashing), 12:24; Olivier, NSH, (interference), 14:36.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-11-11_31. Florida 13-7-7_27.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 5.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (24 shots-24 saves), McCollum 0-0-0 (3-3). Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (31-26).
T_2:20.
Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Tony Sericolo.