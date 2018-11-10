Poyser leads St. Bonaventure past Jackson State 67-36

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Poyser scored 23 points and St. Bonaventure rolled to a 67-36 win over Jackson State on Saturday.

Poyser was 8 of 16 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Bonnies (1-1), who had 15 steals contributing to 23 Jackson State turnovers. Kyle Lofton added 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals and Nelson Kaputo chipped in eight points.

Poyser sank a 3-pointer to open the game and another three minutes later to help the Bonnies off to a 12-2 start. Later, Kaputo and Dominick Welch drained back-to-back 3s to make it 25-14 with 6:57 left in the half and the Bonnies were up 34-21 at the break.

Jackson State cut it to 41-30 on a Venjie Wallis 3-pointer early in the second half but the Tigers (0-2) could not get closer and the Bonnies cruised to the win.

Wallis finished with 14 points.