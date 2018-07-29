Posey's 4 hits help Giants end skid against Brewers









Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey connects for a three-run double off Milwaukee Brewers' Junior Guerra in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in San Francisco. San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey connects for a three-run double off Milwaukee Brewers' Junior Guerra in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in San Francisco. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 2 of 3 San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval celebrates after hitting a two run triple against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in San Francisco. San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval celebrates after hitting a two run triple against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in San Francisco. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 3 of 3 Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar (0) after hitting a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants' Andrew Suarez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 29, 2018, in San Francisco. less Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun, right, celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar (0) after hitting a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants' Andrew Suarez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Posey's 4 hits help Giants end skid against Brewers 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey had four hits, including a three-run double to help San Francisco break out of a collective funk, and the Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Pablo Sandoval added a two-run triple before leaving with a possible hamstring injury, Gorkys Hernandez hit his 12th home run and Evan Longoria had a sacrifice fly, his first RBI since spending more than a month on the disabled list.

The Giants had lost four straight and six of seven before winning on a day when they didn't have manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy left the team late Friday to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, leaving bench coach Hensley Meulens as interim manager.

Andrew Suarez (4-6) allowed four runs in six innings for his first win since June 29.

Ryan Braun, Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez homered for Milwaukee. Christian Yelich singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

San Francisco had been held to two or fewer runs in 11 of its 22 games in July before breaking out against Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra in the third.

Guerra (6-7) walked three consecutive batters before Posey lined a pitch into left-center to give the Giants a 3-2 lead. After Brandon Crawford's single, Longoria hit a sacrifice fly.

Hernandez homered off Guerra in the fourth after Steven Duggar and Alen Hanson struck out.

Sandoval hit a stand-up triple off Matt Albers in the fifth and scored on Duggar's sacrifice fly but got up clutching his right leg after sliding into home plate.

Guerra allowed five runs on five hits in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Team officials are awaiting results after RHP Johnny Cueto met with doctors regarding his sore elbow. Cueto is winless in four starts since coming off a two-month stay on the disabled list. . RHP Hunter Strickland (fractured right hand) threw off a mound in the bullpen before the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.74 ERA) makes his second start since getting called up from the minors when Milwaukee begins a four-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. Peralta is holding opponents to a .150 batting average.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (5-8, 3.92) returns to the rotation and will pitch the opener of a two-game series in San Diego on Monday. Holland had been working out of the bullpen since the beginning of July.