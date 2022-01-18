Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|25
|35.0
|198-464
|.427
|79-200
|35-50
|.700
|510
|20.4
|Powell
|34
|32.9
|211-464
|.455
|75-188
|137-167
|.820
|634
|18.6
|Simons
|37
|26.6
|195-438
|.445
|92-236
|57-61
|.934
|539
|14.6
|Nurkic
|40
|26.8
|214-398
|.538
|8-42
|119-170
|.700
|555
|13.9
|Little
|38
|25.7
|127-282
|.450
|44-138
|66-89
|.742
|364
|9.6
|McLemore
|26
|17.0
|78-183
|.426
|59-144
|19-24
|.792
|234
|9.0
|Covington
|40
|28.7
|111-276
|.402
|67-191
|17-20
|.850
|306
|7.7
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Smith
|25
|17.9
|59-145
|.407
|6-26
|30-43
|.698
|154
|6.2
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Williams
|2
|6.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|4-7
|.571
|8
|4.0
|Elleby
|23
|10.1
|29-70
|.414
|12-36
|12-14
|.857
|82
|3.6
|Watford
|17
|8.5
|21-44
|.477
|0-3
|13-21
|.619
|55
|3.2
|Snell
|31
|13.0
|25-70
|.357
|17-53
|3-3
|1.000
|70
|2.3
|Blevins
|6
|6.0
|4-11
|.364
|4-9
|0-2
|.000
|12
|2.0
|Brown
|17
|5.0
|13-31
|.419
|0-6
|6-13
|.462
|32
|1.9
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|43
|240.6
|1672-3744
|.447
|577-1631
|751-967
|.777
|4672
|108.7
|OPPONENTS
|43
|240.6
|1775-3725
|.477
|580-1546
|708-936
|.756
|4838
|112.5
