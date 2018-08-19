Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger, right, and Jeff Mathis celebrate after recording the last out of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in San Diego.
Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock hits a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in San Diego.
Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP
San Diego Padres' Kirby Yates reacts on his way to the dugout after recording the last out of the top of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in San Diego.
Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A.J. Pollock homered in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday to stay on top of the NL West.
Pollock drove a 1-2 pitch from Kirby Yates (4-2) over the wall in left for his 16th homer, sending Arizona to its fourth win in five games. San Diego had tied it at 3 on Daniel Descalso's solo homer off rookie Trey Wingenter in the eighth.
Archie Bradley (4-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Brad Boxberger retired the side in the ninth for his 28th save. The Diamondbacks remained a half-game ahead of Colorado, which won 4-2 at Atlanta.