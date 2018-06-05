Poland FA head: Hurt defender Glik will not play in WCup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland's Football Association says top national defender Kamil Glik will not play in the World Cup after he hurt his shoulder.

Zbigniew Boniek tweeted on Tuesday in Italian to say: "What a bummer, @kamilglik25 is hurt and will not go to the Mundial."

Glik, who is one of the pillars of Poland, injured his shoulder during training in Arlamow on Monday. His manager Jaroslaw Kolakowski said he was traveling to Nice to see a doctor. He didn't rule out Glik's World Cup participation.

Boniek's tweet in Polish said "It is painful when players leave us due to injuries .. but we have to play the best we can. We will fight to the last."

Poland's first match is on June 19 against Senegal in Moscow.