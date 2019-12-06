Pleasant carries Abilene Christian past SE Missouri 73-64

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian defeated Southeast Missouri 73-64 on Thursday night.

Payten Ricks had 15 points for Abilene Christian (3-5). Kolton Kohl added 10 points.

DQ Nicholas had 21 points for the Redhawks (3-5). Sage Tolbert added 14 points and nine rebounds. Skyler Hogan had 11 points and seven rebounds.

