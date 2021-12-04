Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 8:43 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation's top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.
Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.