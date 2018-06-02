Play underway on Day 7 of French Open





Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves against Australia's Samantha Stosur during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP

Jared Donaldson, of the U.S, slams a forehand to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Thibault Camus, AP

PARIS (AP) — Play has begun under puffy clouds on Day 7 of the French Open, with No. 3-seeded Garbine Muguruza on Court Philippe Chatrier seeking a fourth-round berth against Samantha Stosur of Australia.

The 2016 French Open champion cruised to a 6-0 first-set win over the 90th-ranked Stosur.

Rafael Nadal is up later on Chatrier, targeting a 16th consecutive win against childhood friend Richard Gasquet, as the Spaniard continues his quest for a record-extending 11th title on Roland Garros' red clay.

Serena Williams faces her toughest test yet in her return to Grand Slam tennis after giving birth, against 11th-seeded Julia Goerges. They are scheduled for the afternoon on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Other notable matches include Maria Sharapova vs. Karolina Pliskova, the third match on Chatrier, and top-seeded Simona Halep vs. Andrea Petkovic of Germany, out on the new Court 18.