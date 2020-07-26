Pittsburgh-St. Louis Runs

Recommended Video:

Cardinals third. Tyler O'Neill flies out to right field to Jose Osuna. Lane Thomas walks. Kolten Wong singles to left center field. Tommy Edman singles to first base, advances to 2nd. Kolten Wong scores. Paul Goldschmidt pops out to shortstop to Adam Frazier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Bryan Reynolds strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Colin Moran homers to right field. Phillip Evans singles to shallow left field. Jose Osuna homers to center field. Phillip Evans scores. Jarrod Dyson pops out to shallow left field to Paul DeJong.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 3, Cardinals 1.

Pirates fifth. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep left center field. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Paul Goldschmidt. Jacob Stallings to third. Adam Frazier walks. Bryan Reynolds walks. Adam Frazier to second. Josh Bell out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Lane Thomas. Adam Frazier to third. Jacob Stallings scores. Colin Moran grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Cardinals 1.

Pirates eighth. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Josh Bell walks. Colin Moran flies out to left field to Tyler O'Neill. Phillip Evans doubles to deep left field. Josh Bell scores. Jose Osuna grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 5, Cardinals 1.