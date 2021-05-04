Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 1 2 4 — 7 Philadelphia 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 2 (McCann, Gaudreau), 1:44. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 23 (Malkin, Letang), 3:10 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 22 (Pettersson), 5:44. 4, Philadelphia, Braun 1 (Allison, Provorov), 8:21. 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 16 (Sanheim, Giroux), 18:40. Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Zucker 9 (Kapanen, Malkin), 7:49. 7, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 10:23. 8, Pittsburgh, Crosby 23 (Guentzel, Rust), 12:33. 9, Pittsburgh, Friedman 2 (Aston-Reese, Blueger), 15:53 (en). 10, Pittsburgh, Marino 3 (Guentzel, Crosby), 16:57 (pp). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-12-8_31. Philadelphia 7-13-13_33. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1. More for youSportsSource: Fairfield assistant Patrick Sellers expected to...By Mike AnthonySportsBreaking down Minor League Baseball: New rules, new...By Michael Fornabaio Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 24-9-3 (33 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 13-9-2 (30-24). A_2,961 (19,543). T_2:34. Referees_Jean Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Pierre Racicot.