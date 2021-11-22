Skip to main content
Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 1

Pittsburgh 0 1 2 3
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Toninato 2 (Dillon, Pionk), 10:27.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Zucker 4 (Marino, Rodrigues), 14:29.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 6 (Simon, Ruhwedel), 3:33. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Carter, Jarry), 17:45 (en).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 5-14-17_36. Winnipeg 11-14-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 8-4-3 (31 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-3-4 (35-33).

A_13,570 (15,321). T_2:19.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tyson Baker.

