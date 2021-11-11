Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2

Florida 1 0 1 0 - 2 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1 - 3 Pittsburgh won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Letang, Matheson), 13:37. 2, Florida, Vatrano 3 (Reinhart, Lundell), 16:55. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Rodrigues 4 (Zucker, Marino), 17:53. Third Period_4, Florida, Barkov 9 (Verhaeghe, Weegar), 2:30. Overtime_None. Shootout_Pittsburgh 2 (Guentzel NG, Letang NG, Rust G, Carter G), Florida 1 (Barkov NG, Huberdeau G, Hornqvist NG, Lundell NG). Shots on Goal_Florida 12-10-14-2_38. Pittsburgh 13-6-10-2_31. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 6-0-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-2-3 (38-36). A_17,194 (18,387). T_2:40. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz.