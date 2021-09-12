Buf_FG Bass 37, 13:34. Drive: 5 plays, 5 yards, 1:30. Key Play: McKenzie kick return to Pittsburgh 24. Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :27. Drive: 13 plays, 91 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: J.Allen 12 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 pass to Beasley; J.Allen 37 pass to G.Davis on 3rd-and-5; J.Allen 10 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 9, Pittsburgh 0.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 10:26. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: T.White 0 interception return to Pittsburgh 41; Roethlisberger 19 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-4; Roethlisberger 22 pass to Claypool. Buffalo 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_FG Boswell 20, 1:49. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 24 pass to Freiermuth; Claypool 25 run; Roethlisberger 4 pass to Harris on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 10, Pittsburgh 6.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:24. Drive: 4 plays, 52 yards, 2:23. Key Play: Harris 18 run. Pittsburgh 12, Buffalo 10.

Pit_U.Gilbert 9 blocked punt return (Boswell kick), 9:52. Pittsburgh 19, Buffalo 10.

Buf_FG Bass 25, 5:19. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 26; J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs; Singletary 15 run; Singletary 25 run. Pittsburgh 20, Buffalo 13.

Pit_FG Boswell 45, 2:47. Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 24 pass to Smith-Schuster; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-8; Roethlisberger 1 pass to Washington on 3rd-and-11. Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 13.

Buf_FG Bass 42, :49. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 36; J.Allen 14 pass to Sanders on 4th-and-10; J.Allen 13 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 pass to Beasley; J.Allen 13 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-10. Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16.

___

Pit Buf FIRST DOWNS 16 22 Rushing 4 8 Passing 9 13 Penalty 3 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-12 8-18 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 251 371 Total Plays 55 79 Avg Gain 4.6 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 74 117 Rushes 21 25 Avg per rush 3.524 4.68 NET YARDS PASSING 177 254 Sacked-Yds lost 2-11 3-16 Gross-Yds passing 188 270 Completed-Att. 18-32 30-51 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.206 4.704 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-2-2 5-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 5-41.4 4-34.25 Punts blocked 0 1 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 8 144 Punt Returns 1-5 1-1 Kickoff Returns 1-3 4-143 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-31 8-81 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:42 33:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 16-45, Claypool 1-25, Roethlisberger 4-4. Buffalo, Singletary 11-72, Allen 9-44, Breida 4-4, McKenzie 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 18-32-0-188. Buffalo, Allen 30-51-0-270.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-36, Smith-Schuster 4-52, Claypool 3-45, Washington 2-10, Freiermuth 1-24, Ebron 1-19, Harris 1-4, Gentry 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Diggs 9-69, Beasley 8-60, Sanders 4-52, Knox 4-41, Singletary 3-8, Davis 2-40.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-5. Buffalo, McKenzie 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 1-3. Buffalo, McKenzie 4-143.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-4-0, Pierre 6-0-0, Bush 5-4-0, Sutton 5-0-0, Te.Edmunds 4-1-0, Norwood 4-1-0, Haden 3-2-0, Highsmith 3-1-0, T.Watt 3-0-2, Schobert 2-4-0, Alualu 2-3-0, Heyward 2-2-1, Maulet 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Ingram 1-0-0, Buggs 0-1-0, Wormley 0-1-0. Buffalo, T.Johnson 7-0-0, Poyer 5-1-1, Hyde 5-1-0, Wallace 4-0-0, Edmunds 3-1-0, Milano 3-1-0, Oliver 3-0-0, White 2-1-0, Rousseau 2-0-0, Addison 1-0-1, Zimmer 1-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.