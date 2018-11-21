Pitt holds off St. Louis 75-73 in Barclays Center Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Xavier Johnson hit the go-ahead layup with 1:19 left as Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 75-73 in The Barclays Center Classic on Wednesday.

It was a back-and-forth game with 17 lead changes before Pitt took the lead for good on Johnson's layup. He then hit a pair of free throws to keep the Panthers undefeated at 6-0. Johnson finished with 20 points.

St. Louis (4-1) was led by Hasahn French, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Goodwin, who scored 16. French — who is 12.5 percent from the free-throw line this season — had a chance to tie the game on the foul line with 4.9 seconds left but airballed the first shot of a one-and-one.

Malik Ellison and Sidy N'Dir both scored 13 points for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

St. Louis: Picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference in the A-10 coaches and media vote, the Billikens look the part thus far, following up their victory at Big East foe Seton Hall with a down-to-the-wire game against an ACC opponent.

Pitt: The Panthers are undefeated thanks in large part to a soft schedule. But first-year coach Jeff Capel appears to have the Panthers heading in the right direction.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Host Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Pitt: At Iowa on Tuesday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

