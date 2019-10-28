Pistons' Morris fined $35,000 for abusive language at ref

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee.

NBA Executive Vice President Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the discipline Monday.

Morris' actions came during the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit.

He is averaging 10.7 points in his first season with the Pistons.

