PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory.

Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Sunday that Evans was in good spirits but is still dealing with some swelling in his face. Evans, who was placed on the 45-day injured list, is expected to make a full recovery, Tomczyk said, but the shortness of the 2020 season means he will not return this year.

Evans was playing first base when he darted into foul territory to chase down a fly ball by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera. Polanco raced to the same spot from his position in right field. Evans pulled up when he saw Polanco coming, but it was too late. Polanco's elbow slammed into Evans' face just as Polanco made the catch. Evans briefly lost consciousness after falling to the ground but was alert before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Evans, who made the team out of summer camp after signing a minor league deal last October, has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Pirates. He hit the first home run of his career on Friday night and was hitting .359 (14 for 39) at the time of the injury.

Evans was released from the hospital late Saturday and was at PNC Park on Sunday morning before the team finished a three-game series with Detroit.

Pittsburgh recalled outfielder Jose Osuna to replace Evans. The team also sent rookie reliever Nick Mears to its alternate site in Altoona and called up left-handed reliever Brandon Waddell.

