Pirates 6, Mets 4
Published 10:59 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
|Pittsburgh
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Marte cf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Cnforto cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Smth lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Diaz c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Msoraco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki 1b-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Taillon p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Pittsburgh
|111
|002
|001—6
|New York
|000
|000
|400—4
E_A.Cabrera (4), Guillorme 2 (2), Moran (7). DP_Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, New York 7. 2B_Moran (12), Jo.Reyes (4), Plawecki (7). HR_J.Bell (5), Polanco (10), Flores (5). SB_S.Marte 2 (16). SF_Harrison (4), E.Diaz (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Taillon W,5-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Glasnow
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brault H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crick H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vazquez S,15-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|Lugo L,2-3
|5
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Bashlor
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gsellman
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Glasnow pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:27. A_22,135 (41,922).
