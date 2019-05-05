Oakland Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0
Grssman cf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 1 0 0
Wndlken p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 5 1 2 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 2 2 3
Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 B.Rynld lf 3 1 2 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 0 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Davis lf 4 1 2 2 Newman pr-ss 1 1 1 2
Morales 1b 4 1 2 1 Crvelli c 2 0 1 1
Pscotty rf 4 0 1 1 C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0
Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 Me.Cbrr ph 0 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Bassitt p 2 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove ph 1 0 1 0
Bolt ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Lureano ph 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Tr.Wllm p 2 0 1 0
Kang ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 35 6 12 6
Oakland 300 010 000—4
Pittsburgh 012 000 30x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_M.Chapman (10), Bolt (1), G.Polanco (3). 3B_M.Chapman (1), Morales (1), Newman (1). HR_Bell 2 (8). S_Cervelli (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 5 5 3 3 2 6
Hendriks H,1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Wendelken L,0-1 BS,1 1 4 3 3 1 1
Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Williams 6 8 4 4 1 5
Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0
Feliz W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Crick H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez S,9-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kela pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_26,447 (38,362).