Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 in SEC tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 points, D.J. Harvey scored 17 and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 on Wednesday night for the Commodores first Southeastern Conference tournament win in four years.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Aggies although the teams didn't play in the regular season after both scheduled matchups were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Second-year coach Jerry Stackhouse got his first conference tourney win and the Commordores' first since beating Texas A&M 66-41 in 2017.