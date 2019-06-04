Pioneering sailmaker Lowell North dies at 89.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lowell North, a pioneering sailmaker who won an Olympic gold medal and four world championships in the venerable Star Class, has died. He was 89.

North suffered a stroke Saturday night and died late Sunday night at his home in Point Loma, his son Danny said.

North began sailmaking as a teenager and founded North Sails in San Diego in 1957. It was the world's biggest sailmaker when he sold it in 1984 and retired.

North won the bronze medal in the Dragon Class in the 1964 Olympics and the gold medal in the Star Class in the 1968 Games. He won four Star world championships and finished second five times.