Pinzan, No. 23 Bulls top No. 9 Ducks 71-62 at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while No. 23 South Florida scored 28 points off turnovers to beat No. 9 Oregon 71-62 in Monday's third-place game at the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sydni Harvey added 22 points for the Bulls (4-2), who repeatedly got their hands in passing lanes for deflections that kept interrupting the Ducks' attempts to establish any kind of rhythm. South Florida was quick to capitalize, too, including a run of three straight scores after turnovers during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that stretched the lead to 17.