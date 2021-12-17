Phoenix Suns Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 21 32.2 180-393 .458 50-124 78-91 .857 488 23.2
Ayton 20 31.3 150-243 .617 1-6 36-55 .655 337 16.9
Paul 28 32.4 149-310 .481 26-79 81-99 .818 405 14.5
Bridges 28 34.4 136-258 .527 35-90 33-38 .868 340 12.1
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
McGee 28 16.0 126-195 .646 1-4 43-62 .694 296 10.6
Payne 23 19.7 87-225 .387 24-78 43-51 .843 241 10.5
Johnson 28 24.4 98-231 .424 61-148 29-37 .784 286 10.2
Crowder 28 28.2 92-227 .405 52-151 29-37 .784 265 9.5
Shamet 27 20.8 71-188 .378 48-124 28-33 .848 218 8.1
Payton 14 12.4 24-58 .414 1-4 6-11 .545 55 3.9
Smith 9 8.4 11-29 .379 1-11 10-11 .909 33 3.7
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Wainright 9 5.7 5-20 .250 2-11 0-2 .000 12 1.3
Hutchison 5 2.8 1-2 .500 0-0 2-2 1.000 4 0.8
TEAM 28 240.9 1178-2480 .475 311-859 442-559 .791 3109 111.0
OPPONENTS 28 240.9 1098-2503 .439 325-947 406-554 .733 2927 104.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 18 85 103 4.9 94 4.5 49 0 19 57 5
Ayton 59 163 222 11.1 32 1.6 46 0 16 37 14
Paul 7 106 113 4.0 283 10.1 60 0 57 67 9
Bridges 26 84 110 3.9 50 1.8 61 0 40 21 14
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
McGee 73 137 210 7.5 18 .6 71 0 10 43 22
Payne 10 58 68 3.0 75 3.3 45 0 13 45 7
Johnson 10 95 105 3.8 35 1.3 44 0 22 21 7
Crowder 12 122 134 4.8 38 1.4 65 0 33 26 13
Shamet 6 57 63 2.3 44 1.6 34 0 9 15 2
Payton 9 21 30 2.1 34 2.4 11 0 5 13 2
Smith 8 20 28 3.1 2 .2 9 0 2 4 4
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Wainright 6 6 12 1.3 3 .3 13 0 3 3 0
Hutchison 0 5 5 1.0 1 .2 1 0 0 3 0
TEAM 259 1012 1271 45.4 729 26.0 543 0 245 387 110
OPPONENTS 304 979 1283 45.8 629 22.5 542 1 215 442 109
