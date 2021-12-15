Skip to main content
Sports

Phoenix Suns Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 21 32.2 180-393 .458 50-124 78-91 .857 488 23.2
Ayton 19 31.6 144-232 .621 1-5 33-52 .635 322 16.9
Paul 27 32.7 143-302 .474 26-78 81-99 .818 393 14.6
Bridges 27 34.6 133-248 .536 35-86 28-32 .875 329 12.2
Kaminsky 9 20.1 36-66 .545 5-15 18-20 .900 95 10.6
Payne 22 19.5 83-216 .384 24-76 40-48 .833 230 10.5
McGee 27 16.0 120-187 .642 1-4 38-57 .667 279 10.3
Johnson 27 24.3 94-225 .418 58-143 27-35 .771 273 10.1
Crowder 27 28.3 89-222 .401 50-147 27-35 .771 255 9.4
Shamet 26 20.4 65-178 .365 44-116 28-33 .848 202 7.8
Payton 13 11.8 22-55 .400 1-4 5-10 .500 50 3.8
Smith 8 7.1 10-22 .455 1-8 6-7 .857 27 3.4
Nader 14 10.4 12-35 .343 4-14 6-10 .600 34 2.4
Wainright 8 6.0 4-18 .222 2-10 0-2 .000 10 1.3
Hutchison 5 2.8 1-2 .500 0-0 2-2 1.000 4 0.8
TEAM 27 240.9 1136-2401 .473 302-830 417-533 .782 2991 110.8
OPPONENTS 27 240.9 1058-2421 .437 319-926 394-535 .736 2829 104.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 18 85 103 4.9 94 4.5 49 0 19 57 5
Ayton 57 155 212 11.2 28 1.5 46 0 16 35 13
Paul 7 101 108 4.0 277 10.3 59 0 55 64 9
Bridges 26 80 106 3.9 48 1.8 60 0 39 21 14
Kaminsky 11 30 41 4.6 13 1.4 14 0 8 5 7
Payne 10 55 65 3.0 70 3.2 39 0 12 40 7
McGee 71 131 202 7.5 16 .6 68 0 8 42 22
Johnson 9 91 100 3.7 34 1.3 40 0 22 19 7
Crowder 12 118 130 4.8 38 1.4 64 0 33 25 13
Shamet 6 57 63 2.4 44 1.7 31 0 7 14 2
Payton 8 19 27 2.1 30 2.3 10 0 5 11 2
Smith 6 18 24 3.0 1 .1 6 0 2 2 3
Nader 4 23 27 1.9 7 .5 20 0 8 11 4
Wainright 5 6 11 1.4 3 .4 13 0 2 3 0
Hutchison 0 5 5 1.0 1 .2 1 0 0 3 0
TEAM 250 974 1224 45.3 704 26.1 520 0 236 367 108
OPPONENTS 298 953 1251 46.3 607 22.5 521 1 204 426 106
