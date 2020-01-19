Phoenix 123, Boston 119
Bridges 10-13 0-0 26, Saric 6-12 0-0 13, Ayton 8-22 10-11 26, Booker 12-20 14-15 39, Rubio 2-9 2-2 8, Baynes 1-6 0-0 3, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 0-2 0-2 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-89 26-30 123.
Tatum 10-20 4-5 26, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 5-7 2-2 12, Hayward 8-20 5-5 22, Smart 13-25 0-0 37, Green 1-5 3-4 6, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 3-5 2-2 8, Wanamaker 1-6 2-2 4, Waters 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-96 20-22 119.
|Phoenix
|26
|34
|27
|36
|—
|123
|Boston
|20
|31
|25
|43
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-31 (Bridges 6-8, Carter 2-4, Rubio 2-5, Baynes 1-4, Booker 1-4, Saric 1-4, Okobo 0-2), Boston 15-42 (Smart 11-22, Tatum 2-7, Hayward 1-3, Ojeleye 0-2, Theis 0-2, Wanamaker 0-2, Waters 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 52 (Ayton 15), Boston 39 (Tatum 10). Assists_Phoenix 27 (Booker, Rubio 9), Boston 26 (Smart 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Boston 24. A_19,156 (18,624)