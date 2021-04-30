Phils top Mets 2-1 in bench-clearing, trash-talking opener

The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking, finger-pointing commotion that spiced up a routine game -- and could ignite more sparks this weekend -- in the Phillies’ 2-1 win on Friday night.
The benches cleared in the eighth inning when Phillies reliever José Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally. Alvarado -- who riled up the Mets with gestures earlier this month -- mixed it up with New York but nothing came of the heated words. Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.