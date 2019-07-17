https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Phillies-9-Dodgers-8-14101103.php
Phillies 9, Dodgers 8
|Los Angeles
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|B.Mller 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Muncy 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Haseley cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Vlsquez p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|Totals
|35
|9
|8
|9
|Los Angeles
|010
|310
|003—8
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|003—9
E_B.Miller (3), J.Turner (5), C.Seager (9). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_B.Harper (26), Knapp (3). HR_Pederson (21), Bellinger (34), Muncy (25), Pollock (5), Beaty (3), Kingery (13), B.Harper (17), B.Miller (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|6
|4
|6
|2
|3
|7
|P.Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K.Jansen L,3-3 BS,4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|7
|J.Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan H,17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris BS,4
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|R.Suarez W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Neris (Freese).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:10. A_31,076 (43,647).
