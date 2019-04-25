https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Phillies-6-Mets-0-13793612.php
Phillies 6, Mets 0
|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Do.Smth 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|P.Alnso ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|032—6
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Cano (3), A.Rosario 2 (7). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 9. 2B_Realmuto (4), B.Harper (7), S.Rodriguez (1). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Hoskins (7). S_S.Rodriguez (1), Velasquez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez W,1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Neshek H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominguez H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Vargas L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lugo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zamora
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gsellman
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Rhame
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by Velasquez (Frazier), by Vargas (Realmuto). WP_Velasquez, Gsellman.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:21. A_27,685 (41,922).
