Phillies 13, Mets 7

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil rf 5 0 1 0 Kingery lf 6 2 3 1 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 0 Segura ss 6 2 4 2 Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 5 0 2 2 Cnforto cf 4 2 3 2 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 T.Frzer 3b 5 1 2 2 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0 D.Smith lf 5 2 2 1 C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 3 1 W.Ramos c 4 1 3 1 Quinn cf 4 2 1 1 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 1 1 Franco 3b 4 2 3 3 Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Matz p 3 0 1 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Punders p 0 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 1 1 2 Hchvrri ss 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 0 0 0 0 Salas p 0 0 0 0 Totals 39 7 15 7 Totals 43 13 19 13

New York 202 020 001— 7 Philadelphia 310 134 01x—13

E_P.Alonso (6). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Conforto (15), D.Smith (8), Segura (18), B.Harper 2 (23). 3B_Realmuto (1). HR_Conforto (16), T.Frazier (9), D.Smith (5), W.Ramos (9), Segura (8), Hoskins (17), Franco (10), Bruce (21). SB_Kingery (4), C.Hernandez (5). SF_A.Rosario (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Matz L,5-6 4 1-3 10 7 7 3 1 Pounders 1 2-3 6 5 5 0 0 Nogosek 2 3 1 1 1 1 Philadelphia Eflin W,7-7 5 11 6 6 1 4 Nicasio H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hammer 2 0 0 0 1 0 Salas 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Eflin (P.Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_29,117 (43,647).