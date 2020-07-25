https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15433895.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.161
|.235
|31
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.667
|.750
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|5.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|9
|Kelley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClain
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Rosso
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
