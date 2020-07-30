https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-N-Y-Yankees-Runs-15447467.php Philadelphia-N.Y. Yankees Runs Published 7:13 pm EDT, Thursday, July 30, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Kent resident Margo Martindale nominated for an Emmy 2 Kids’ homemade jewelry business has a message behind it 3 Life-threatening injuries in pedestrian crash 4 CBD Store opens in New Milford 5 Thompson man charged in Danbury homicide 6 Large gatherings force closure of islands on Candlewood Lake 7 Red Cross ramps up plasma collection as hospitals close centers View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.