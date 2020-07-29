https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-N-Y-Yankees-Runs-15444188.php Philadelphia-N.Y. Yankees Runs Published 7:16 pm EDT, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 New Milford names interim schools superintendent 2 CBD Store opens in New Milford 3 Connecticut to invest more in digital learning for fall semester 4 Police: This man stole $9K in jewelry at Milford mall 5 Finance firm founder gets 6 months in college bribery scam 6 Police ID man run over during dispute over Bridgeport crash 7 New Milford PD: Motorist killed in Route 202 crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.