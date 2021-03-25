Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 25, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 25 James van Riemsdyk 31 13 18 31 5 10 7 0 0 76 .171 F 86 Joel Farabee 30 14 12 26 0 10 2 0 1 71 .197 F 93 Jakub Voracek 28 5 20 25 -3 12 0 0 1 53 .094 F 28 Claude Giroux 29 7 17 24 0 10 1 0 1 61 .115 F 14 Sean Couturier 20 8 13 21 4 4 1 0 3 48 .167 F 13 Kevin Hayes 31 9 12 21 1 10 2 0 2 74 .122 F 11 Travis Konecny 25 7 12 19 3 14 3 0 1 44 .159 F 21 Scott Laughton 28 7 10 17 8 12 0 0 1 45 .156 D 9 Ivan Provorov 31 4 11 15 5 6 0 0 1 58 .069 D 56 Erik Gustafsson 23 1 9 10 0 0 0 0 0 23 .043 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 27 5 5 10 -6 9 0 0 1 41 .122 D 6 Travis Sanheim 30 1 8 9 -12 12 0 0 0 40 .025 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 22 5 3 8 -2 0 3 0 0 54 .093 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 29 2 5 7 -5 25 0 0 0 25 .080 F 12 Michael Raffl 26 3 4 7 -4 14 0 0 2 24 .125 D 5 Philippe Myers 23 0 6 6 -11 10 0 0 0 39 .000 F 19 Nolan Patrick 31 3 3 6 -15 16 1 0 0 29 .103 D 61 Justin Braun 28 0 3 3 8 8 0 0 0 27 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 21 1 1 2 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056 D 39 Nate Prosser 6 1 1 2 -7 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 17 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 15 .000 F 10 Andy Andreoff 6 0 0 0 -6 9 0 0 0 2 .000 D 52 Mark Friedman 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 3 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 72 David Kase 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 55 Samuel Morin 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 64 Maxim Sushko 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 81 Carsen Twarynski 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 31 96 174 270 -48 217 20 0 14 880 .109 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 109 186 295 45 237 24 1 14 911 .120 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 21 1122 3.85 8 8 3 1 72 576 0.875 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 15 749 2.88 7 4 1 2 36 334 0.892 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 31 1890 3.48 15 12 4 3 108 910 .880 96 174 217 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 1890 2.97 16 11 4 1 92 876 .891 109 186 237 More for youSportsDarien's Brian Keating is ready make his final season in...By Maggie VanoniSportsCIAC adds masks for catchers, girls lacrosse faceoffsBy Michael Fornabaio