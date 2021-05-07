Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Rhys Hoskins reaches on third strike. Bryce Harper walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Alec Bohm singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Didi Gregorius lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Jean Segura singles to shallow right field. Alec Bohm to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Bryce Harper scores. Odubel Herrera homers to center field. Jean Segura scores. Alec Bohm scores. Zach Eflin walks. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow infield. Zach Eflin to second. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Braves 0.