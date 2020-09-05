Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 34 3 9 3 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 1 Davis 3b 4 0 2 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 2 1 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0 Bruce dh 3 0 1 1 Alonso dh 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin rf 2 1 1 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Haseley rf 0 0 0 1 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 0 1 1 Giménez ss 4 1 2 0

Philadelphia 011 000 120 — 5 New York 000 020 010 — 3

E_Smith (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Gosselin (4). HR_Conforto (7). SB_Segura (2), Quinn 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Arrieta W,3-4 7 7 2 2 1 7 Neris H,3 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Hunter H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Workman S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Porcello 6 3 2 2 2 6 Hughes L,1-2 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 Brach 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Brach (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:11.