Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

Phi_B.Scott 49 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), 12:17. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Flacco 18 pass to Reagor. Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Jets 0.

NYJ_Cager 2 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 5:03. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 30; J.Johnson 18 pass to V.Smith; J.Johnson 14 pass to V.Smith on 3rd-and-9; J.Smith 14 run; T.Johnson 2 run on 3rd-and-4. Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Jets 6.

Phi_Gainwell 5 run (Elliott kick), :54. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Hightower kick return to Philadelphia 22; Gainwell 11 run; Flacco 10 pass to Hightower; Flacco 15 pass to Gainwell; Gainwell 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 14, N.Y. Jets 7.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ammendola 31, 1:53. Drive: 16 plays, 68 yards, 9:19. Key Plays: J.Johnson 12 pass to J.Smith; Carter 2 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Johnson 12 pass to T.Johnson; J.Johnson 7 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-6. Philadelphia 14, N.Y. Jets 10.

Phi_Arcega-Whiteside 42 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:44. Key Plays: Flacco 11 pass to Ward; Flacco 10 pass to Gainwell; Flacco 15 pass to Arcega-Whiteside. Philadelphia 21, N.Y. Jets 10.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 34, 7:00. Drive: 9 plays, 30 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Seymour 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 46; Mullens 6 pass to Hightower on 3rd-and-4; Holyfield 14 run; Mullens 8 pass to Holyfield on 3rd-and-14. Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Jets 10.

NYJ_T.Johnson 3 run (Ammendola kick), :03. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:55. Key Plays: V.Smith kick return to N.Y. Jets 30; J.Smith 25 run; Morgan 5 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-3; T.Johnson 9 run on 3rd-and-1; T.Johnson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Jets 16.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Yeboah 21 pass from Morgan (pass failed), 7:03. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Morgan 13 pass to Cager on 3rd-and-4; Morgan 17 pass to Yeboah. Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Jets 23.

Phi_Jacquet 0 fumble return (Elliott kick), 1:15. Philadelphia 30, N.Y. Jets 23.

NYJ_Yeboah 49 pass from Morgan (J.Adams run), :06. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:03. Key Plays: V.Smith kick return to N.Y. Jets 25; Morgan 13 pass to Yeboah on 4th-and-4; Morgan 8 pass to J.Adams on 3rd-and-10. Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 29.

___

Phi NYJ FIRST DOWNS 20 21 Rushing 6 9 Passing 12 12 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-9 8-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 379 394 Total Plays 55 70 Avg Gain 6.9 5.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 100 175 Rushes 23 36 Avg per rush 4.348 4.861 NET YARDS PASSING 279 219 Sacked-Yds lost 2-7 3-12 Gross-Yds passing 286 231 Completed-Att. 23-30 20-31 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.719 6.441 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-0 5-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-42.0 3-51.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 34 176 Punt Returns 1-8 1-10 Kickoff Returns 2-26 6-166 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-30 6-52 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:09 35:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Holyfield 16-60, Gainwell 5-32, Flacco 1-4, B.Scott 1-4. N.Y. Jets, Adams 12-62, T.Johnson 13-53, J.Smith 3-44, Carter 7-12, J.Johnson 1-4.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Flacco 13-16-0-188, Mullens 10-14-0-98. N.Y. Jets, Morgan 13-23-1-158, J.Johnson 7-8-0-73.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 4-27, Michel 3-31, Holyfield 3-22, Hightower 3-21, Arcega-Whiteside 2-57, B.Scott 2-49, Stoll 2-14, Fulgham 1-18, Patton 1-18, Reagor 1-18, Ward 1-11. N.Y. Jets, Yeboah 4-100, Cager 3-21, Adams 3-17, V.Smith 2-32, T.Johnson 2-18, J.Smith 2-16, Brown 2-12, Cole 1-8, Carter 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Michel 1-8. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 1-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Hightower 2-26. N.Y. Jets, V.Smith 4-94, Berrios 2-72.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Jacquet 7-3-0, Stevens 5-1-0, Bradley 4-2-0, P.Johnson 3-2-0, Tuipulotu 3-2-0, Arnold 3-1-0, McGill 3-0-2, Leo 3-0-0, Edwards 2-4-0, J.Scott 2-2-0, Ta.Jackson 2-1-1, R.Smith 2-1-0, Countess 1-3-0, Bailey 1-2-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Adams 0-1-0, Epps 0-1-0, McPhearson 0-1-0, R.Williams 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Pinnock 4-0-0, Campbell 3-2-0, Cashman 3-2-0, Hassell 3-1-1, Phillips 2-3-0, Valoaga 2-2-0, Nasirildeen 2-1-0, Carter 2-0-0, Smart 2-0-0, Sherwood 1-3-0, B.Jackson 1-2-0, Fatukasi 1-1-1, L.Jackson 1-1-0, Neasman 1-1-0, Adeoye 1-0-0, Austin 1-0-0, Dawkins 1-0-0, Eifler 1-0-0, Rashed 1-0-0, Shepherd 1-0-0, Echols 0-1-0, Hall 0-1-0, Huff 0-1-0, Marshall 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Seymour 1-0. N.Y. Jets, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_.