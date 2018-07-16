Petitions to offer online gambling in Pennsylvania roll in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Applications to operate casino-style gambling online in Pennsylvania are rolling in ahead of the deadline for the state's casino owners to get a license at a discount of $10 million.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Monday it had thus far received three applications.

Those applications came from the owners of Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia, Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania and Live! Hotel and Casino, which is under construction in south Philadelphia.

After Monday, owners of Pennsylvania's 13 casino licenses have another 30 days to apply, but they'll pay a premium of $12 million to operate all three forms of online casino games, including slot machines, table games and poker.

Pennsylvania last year became the fourth state to legalize online gambling, joining Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.