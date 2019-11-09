Penn's trick play the difference in win over Cornell

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Goldsberry's 80-yard touchdown bomb to Eric Markes proved to be the difference as Penn held on to beat Cornell 21-20 on Saturday.

A backup quarterback, Goldsberry caught a designed lateral from starting quarterback Nick Robinson who threw to the left side of the field. Golsberry then launched a pass from his own 17-yard line , throwing to Markes who caught it at the Penn 40 and ran untouched into the end zone for a 21-14 lead with 13:21 left to play.

However, Cornell went on a 16-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took 7½ minutes and ended when Richie Kenney threw a 10-yard score to Phazione McClurge to make it 21-20 with 50 seconds left.

Cornell opted for a 2-point conversion, but freshman Kendren Smith broke up a pass attempt and kept the Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy League) lead at a point. Cornell's (2-6, 1-4) onside kick went out of bounds and the Quakers killed the clock.