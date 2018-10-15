Pederson replaces Taylor leading off for Dodgers in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Outfielder Joc Pederson is leading off for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. He replaces Chris Taylor, who is out of the lineup.

Yasmani Grandal is back in the lineup and hitting seventh for Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Grandal made two errors and had two passed balls in a Game 1 loss. Austin Barnes replaced Grandal behind the plate for Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell made a few tweaks, moving second baseman Travis Shaw into the cleanup spot and dropping first baseman Jesus Aguilar one spot down to fifth. Third baseman Mike Moustakas is back to hitting sixth after being in the fifth spot for Game 2.

___

