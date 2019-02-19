Peatling leads E. Washington over Idaho 82-57

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds to carry Eastern Washington to an 82-57 win over Idaho on Monday, the Eagles' seventh consecutive home victory.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 17 points for Eastern Washington (10-15, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Groves added 14 points. Jesse Hunt had 12 points and six assists for the hosts.

Eastern Washington posted a season-high 24 assists.

Cameron Tyson had 18 points for the Vandals (4-21, 1-13), who have lost 11 games in a row. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Jared Rodriguez had 11 points.

Trevon Allen, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Vandals, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Vandals with the win. Idaho defeated Eastern Washington 74-71 on Jan. 3. Eastern Washington faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Idaho faces Northern Arizona on the road on Thursday.





