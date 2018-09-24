Patriots-Lions Stats
|New England
|0
|3
|7
|0—10
|Detroit
|3
|10
|7
|6—26
|First Quarter
Det_FG Prater 38, 5:55.
|Second Quarter
Det_Golladay 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 14:12.
Det_FG Prater 25, 4:58.
NE_FG Gostkowski 36, :40.
|Third Quarter
NE_White 10 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 10:03.
Det_M.Jones 33 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:45.
|Fourth Quarter
Det_FG Prater 32, 12:44.
Det_FG Prater 30, 1:56.
A_61,769.
___
|NE
|Det
|First downs
|12
|25
|Total Net Yards
|209
|414
|Rushes-yards
|19-89
|33-159
|Passing
|120
|255
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-28
|Kickoff Returns
|5-131
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-26-1
|27-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-7
|Punts
|5-43.4
|2-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-38
|6-70
|Time of Possession
|20:45
|39:15
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 14-50, White 4-37, Brady 1-2. Detroit, Johnson 16-101, Blount 16-48, Stafford 1-10.
PASSING_New England, Brady 14-26-1-133. Detroit, Stafford 27-36-1-262.
RECEIVING_New England, Gronkowski 4-51, Hogan 3-31, White 3-14, Burkhead 2-26, Patterson 1-12, Michel 1-(minus 1). Detroit, Tate 6-69, Golladay 6-53, M.Jones 4-69, Riddick 3-36, Blount 2-17, Willson 2-10, Johnson 2-9, T.Jones 1-4, Bellore 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.