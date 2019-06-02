Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Cantlay got another handshake with Jack Nicklaus, this time as the Memorial winner.

Starting four shots behind, Cantlay closed with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory Sunday. It was the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history, and it moved the 27-year-old Californian into the top 10 in the world.

Martin Kaymer, trying to end five years without a victory, started with a two-shot lead and never recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the back nine. Adam Scott was the last player with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies to get within two shots, but he fell short.

Cantlay first met the tournament host in 2011 when he won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college at UCLA.