Pastrnak, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 4-3 for 3-2 series lead

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) beats Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for a his second goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period of Game 5 of a second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game with 1:28 left to cap a wild third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots to help the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Rask got some help from the post when Matt Duchene stretched out to try to tip the tying goal in with less than a minute remaining and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra skater. In all, six goals were scored in the third, four during a 3 1/2-minute span that turned Boston's 2-0 lead into a 3-3 tie.

Brad Marchand added a goal and two assists, and David Krejci also scored for Boston.

Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets, who need a win in Game 6 on Monday night back in Columbus to force the series back to Boston for a decisive seventh game on Wednesday.

The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in their series.

