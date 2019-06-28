Parker has 18 points, 9 rebounds as Sparks beat Aces 86-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker had 18 points and nine rebounds, Riquna Williams scored 18 points in her first start of the season, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 86-74 on Thursday night.

Chelsea Gray also scored 18 points and rookie Kalani Brown added 12 to help Los Angeles (5-6) snap a four-game losing streak. Alana Beard had three steals in the first half to reach 700 for her career. Nneka Ogwumike, leading the team with 14 points per game, did not play due to load management.

Brown beat the halftime buzzer with a putback to give Los Angeles a 40-34 lead. Parker led the Sparks with 12 points and six rebounds in the first half and Gray added 10. Williams sank a long jumper to beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 66-53 lead.

Liz Cambage led Las Vegas (6-5) with 18 points despite picking up her fourth foul late in the third quarter. A'ja Wilson added 13 points and Kayla McBride 10. The Aces turned it over 20 times, leading to 21 points.