Parise returns with 2 goals; Wild beat Jets 5-1

Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) shoots the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Foligno scored a goal on the play. The Wild won 5-1.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice in his return from injury, Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves and the Minnesota Wild kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Victor Rask, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which entered play five points behind Colorado for eighth in the Western Conference. The Wild are in 10th place and would have been eliminated from the postseason with a loss.

Jacob Trouba scored a short-handed goal for Winnipeg, but goaltender Eric Comrie surrendered three first-period goals in his first start of the season and fifth of his career. Comrie finished with 23 saves.

The Jets have lost four of five to slip into a tie with Nashville for the lead in the Central Division. The Predators won 3-2 in Buffalo on Tuesday night. Winnipeg and Nashville each have two games remaining.